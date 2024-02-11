Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യു​ടെ വീ​ട്ടി​ലും സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ഇ.​ഡി റെ​യ്ഡ്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ ന​ര​ഭാ​ര​ത് റെ​ഡ്ഡി​യു​ടെ വീ​ട്ടി​ലും 13 സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും എ​ൻ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ്മെ​ന്റ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് സം​ഘം ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച റെ​യ്ഡ് ന​ട​ത്തി. പി​താ​വ് സൂ​ര്യ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ റെ​ഡ്ഡി, അ​മ്മാ​വ​ൻ പ്ര​താ​പ് റെ​ഡ്ഡി എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ താ​മ​സ​സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ന്നു. കേ​ന്ദ്ര സേ​ന​യാ​യ സി.​ആ​ർ.​പി.​എ​ഫി​ന്‍റെ സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു റെ​യ്ഡു​ക​ൾ. അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക വി​നി​മ​യം സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച പ​രാ​തി​യെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് റെ​യ്ഡു​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    KarnatakaCongress MLAED raids
