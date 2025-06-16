Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Jun 2025 11:17 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Jun 2025 11:17 AM IST

    ഇ.​സി.​എ സു​വ​ർ​ണ ജൂ​ബി​ലി വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഇ.​സി.​എ ഗോ​ൾ​ഡ​ൻ ജൂ​ബി​ലി ആ​ഘോ​ഷം ന​ട​ത്തി. കേ​ണ​ൽ നൊ​റീ​ൻ ഷാ​നെ​റ്റ് ജോ​ൺ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സു​ധി വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. വേ​ണു ര​വീ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, വി.​കെ. രാ​ജേ​ഷ്, ജോ​ൺ എ.​ജോ​സ​ഫ്, അ​ൽ​സി, സ​ഞ്ജ​യ് ഗം​ഗാ​ധ​ര​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:golden jubileeECABangalore
    News Summary - ECA Golden Jubilee Anniversary Celebration
