Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഈ​സ്റ്റ് ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 16 March 2024 4:19 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 March 2024 4:19 AM GMT

    ഈ​സ്റ്റ് ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ വ​നി​ത​ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    womens day
    cancel
    camera_alt

     ഈ​സ്റ്റ് ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ വ​നി​ത ക​മ്മി​റ്റി നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​നി​ത​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഈ​സ്റ്റ് ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ വ​നി​ത ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​നി​ത​ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു.

    വി​ങ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ​ർ (റി​ട്ട.) ജ​യ താ​രെ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി. ശ്രീ​ദേ​വി ഉ​ണ്ണി മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി. വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സു​ധി വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ്, സ​ഞ്ജ​യ് ഗം​ഗാ​ധ​ര​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ജോ. ​സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ന​വീ​ൻ അ​ല​യി​ൽ, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ഷാ​ജി പി​ള്ള എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

    സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മ​നോ​ജ് സു​ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ണ്യ​ൻ ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Womens Day 2024East Cultural Association
    News Summary - East Cultural Association announced womens Day
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X