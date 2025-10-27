Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightബി​ദാ​റി​ൽ ഭൂ​ച​ല​നം
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Oct 2025 10:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Oct 2025 10:18 AM IST

    ബി​ദാ​റി​ൽ ഭൂ​ച​ല​നം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബി​ദാ​റി​ൽ ഭൂ​ച​ല​നം
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ ബി​ദാ​ർ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ റി​ക്ട​ർ സ്കെ​യി​ലി​ൽ 2.9 തീ​വ്ര​ത രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ ഭൂ​ച​ല​ന​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി. ചി​റ്റ​ഗു​പ്പ താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ ഭാ​സ്‌​ക​ർ​ന​ഗ​ർ ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 2.4 കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ വ​ട​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റാ​യി അ​ഞ്ചു കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ താ​ഴ്ച​യി​ലാ​ണ് പ്ര​ഭ​വ​കേ​ന്ദ്രം. ഭൂ​ക​മ്പ തീ​വ്ര​ത കു​റ​വാ​ണെ​ന്നും പ​രി​ഭ്രാ​ന്ത​രാ​വേ​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും സം​സ്ഥാ​ന പ്ര​കൃ​തി ദു​ര​ന്ത നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്രം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:newsmetro newsLatest NewsBanglore News
    News Summary - Earthquake in Bidar
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X