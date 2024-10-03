Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 3 Oct 2024 2:16 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 3 Oct 2024 2:16 AM GMT
ദസറ അവധി ഇന്നുമുതൽtext_fields
News Summary - Dussehra holiday from today
ബംഗളൂരു: വ്യാഴാഴ്ച മുതൽ 20 വരെ സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ സ്കൂൾ വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് പൊതുവിദ്യാഭ്യാസ വകുപ്പ് ദസറ അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു.
