Madhyamam
    date_range 10 Sept 2025 10:02 AM IST
    date_range 10 Sept 2025 10:02 AM IST

    ദ​സ​റ ഗോ​ള്‍ഡ് കാ​ര്‍ഡും ടി​ക്ക​റ്റും വി​ല്‍പ​ന തുടങ്ങി

    Dussehra fest
    ദ​സ​റ ആഘോഷം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദ​സ​റ ജം​ബോ സ​വാ​രി, ടോ​ര്‍ച്ച് ലൈ​റ്റ് പ​രേ​ഡ്, ഡ്രോ​ണ്‍ ഷോ, ​എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ടെ ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ് വി​ല്‍പ​ന ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യി മൈ​സൂ​രു ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​റും ദ​സ​റ സ്പെ​ഷ​ല്‍ ഒാ​ഫി​സ​റു​മാ​യ ജി. ​ല​ക്ഷ്മി​കാ​ന്ത് റെ​ഡ്ഡി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    ഗോ​ള്‍ഡ് കാ​ര്‍ഡി​ന് 6500 രൂ​പ​യും ജം​ബോ സ​വാ​രി​ക്ക് 3500രൂ​പ​യും, ടോ​ര്‍ച്ച് ലൈ​റ്റ് പ​രേ​ഡി​ന് 1500 രൂ​പ​യു​മാ​ണ് ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ് വി​ല. ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ക്കാ​ര്‍ക്ക് ഓ​ണ്‍ ലൈ​നി​ലൂ​ടെ ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ബു​ക്ക് ചെ​യ്യാം. വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റ് : https://mysoredasara.gov.in.

