Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Sep 2024 2:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Sep 2024 2:12 AM GMT

    ദ​സ​റ ആ​ഘോ​ഷം: 34 ട്രെ​യി​നു​ക​ളി​ൽ അ​ധി​ക കോ​ച്ചു​ക​ൾ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദ​സ​റ ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്തെ തി​ര​ക്ക് ക​ണ​ക്കി​ലെ​ടു​ത്ത് മൈ​സൂ​രു​വി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള 34 ട്രെ​യി​നു​ക​ളി​ൽ അ​ധി​ക കോ​ച്ചു​ക​ൾ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ പ​ശ്ചി​മ റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ ഒ​ന്നു മു​ത​ൽ 15 വ​രെ ര​ണ്ടാ​ഴ്ച​ത്തേ​ക്കാ​ണ് ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​ക്ക​ക​ത്തും പു​റ​ത്തും സ​ർ​വി​സ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ട്രെ​യി​നു​ക​ളി​ൽ കോ​ച്ചു​ക​ളു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണം വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:TrainsDussehra celebration
    News Summary - Dussehra celebration: Additional Coaches in 34 Trains
