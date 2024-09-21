Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 21 Sep 2024 2:12 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 21 Sep 2024 2:12 AM GMT
ദസറ ആഘോഷം: 34 ട്രെയിനുകളിൽ അധിക കോച്ചുകൾtext_fields
News Summary - Dussehra celebration: Additional Coaches in 34 Trains
ബംഗളൂരു: ദസറ ആഘോഷക്കാലത്തെ തിരക്ക് കണക്കിലെടുത്ത് മൈസൂരുവിൽനിന്നുള്ള 34 ട്രെയിനുകളിൽ അധിക കോച്ചുകൾ ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയതായി ദക്ഷിണ പശ്ചിമ റെയിൽവേ അറിയിച്ചു. ഒക്ടോബർ ഒന്നു മുതൽ 15 വരെ രണ്ടാഴ്ചത്തേക്കാണ് കർണാടകക്കകത്തും പുറത്തും സർവിസ് നടത്തുന്ന ട്രെയിനുകളിൽ കോച്ചുകളുടെ എണ്ണം വർധിപ്പിച്ചത്.
