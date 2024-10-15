Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ദ​സ​റ ജം​ബോ സ​വാ​രി അ​ന​ശ്വ​ര​മാ​ക്കി​യ ആ​ന​ക​ൾ സ​ങ്കേ​ത​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങി

    ദ​സ​റ ജം​ബോ സ​വാ​രി അ​ന​ശ്വ​ര​മാ​ക്കി​യ ആ​ന​ക​ൾ സ​ങ്കേ​ത​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങി
    അ​ഭി​മ​ന്യു ആ​ന​യെ തി​രി​ച്ച് ലോ​റി​യി​ൽ സ​ങ്കേ​ത​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​വു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മൈ​സൂ​രു ദ​സ​റ ജം​ബോ സ​വാ​രി അ​വി​സ്മ​ര​ണീ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ ആ​ന​ക​ൾ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച സ​ങ്കേ​ത​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങി. ഹു​ൻ​സൂ​ർ വീ​ര​ണ ഹൊ​സ​ഹ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് 21ന് ​കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ന്ന ആ​ന​ക​ൾ മൈ​സൂ​രു കൊ​ട്ടാ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ അ​തി​ഥി​ക​ളാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ പോ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​നും തൂ​ക്ക വ​ർ​ധ​ന​വി​നും പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ആ​ഹാ​ര​ക്ര​മ​വും പ​രി​ച​ര​ണ​വും ന​ൽ​കി. ജം​ബോ സ​വാ​രി​ക്ക് പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ന​വും മു​റ തെ​റ്റാ​തെ തു​ട​രു​ന്നു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക പൂ​ജ​ക​ളോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് ആ​ന​ക​ളെ ലോ​റി​ക​ളി​ൽ ക​യ​റ്റി​യ​ത്.

