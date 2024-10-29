Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമ​ദ്യ​പി​ച്ച്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Oct 2024 3:39 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Oct 2024 3:39 AM GMT

    മ​ദ്യ​പി​ച്ച് ഡ്രൈ​വി​ങ്; 314 പേ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ കേ​സ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മ​ദ്യ​പി​ച്ച് ഡ്രൈ​വി​ങ്; 314 പേ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ കേ​സ്
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ദ്യ​പി​ച്ച് വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ച്ച​തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ഴ്ച​ക്കി​ടെ 314 കേ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്തു. ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 21 മു​ത​ൽ 27 വ​രെ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് ഡ്രൈ​വി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​ത്ര​യും കേ​സു​ക​ൾ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. ഈ ​കാ​ല​യ​ള​വി​ൽ 25,383 വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​രി​​ശോ​ധി​ച്ചു. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ യാ​ത്ര സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് സ്​​പെ​ഷ​ൽ ഡ്രൈ​വ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്ന് ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് വി​ഭാ​ഗം ജോ​യ​ന്റ് ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ എം.​എ​ൻ. അ​നു​ഛേ​ദ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:drunk driving
    News Summary - Drunk driving
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick