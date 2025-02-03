Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightല​ക്കു​കെ​ട്ട ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Feb 2025 11:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Feb 2025 11:00 AM IST

    ല​ക്കു​കെ​ട്ട ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ റെ​യി​ൽ​വെ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ ട്രാ​ക്കി​ലേ​ക്ക് കാ​ർ ഓ​ടി​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റ്റി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ല​ക്കു​കെ​ട്ട ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ റെ​യി​ൽ​വെ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ ട്രാ​ക്കി​ലേ​ക്ക് കാ​ർ ഓ​ടി​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റ്റി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കാ​ർ പ്ലാ​റ്റ്ഫോ​മി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ട്രാ​ക്കി​ലേ​ക്ക് വീ​ണ​നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ദ്യ​പി​ച്ച് ല​ക്കു​കെ​ട്ട ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ റെ​യി​ൽ​വെ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ ട്രാ​ക്കി​ലേ​ക്ക് കാ​ർ ഓ​ടി​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റ്റി. കോ​ലാ​ർ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ തൈ​യ​ക്ക​ൽ റെ​യി​ൽ​വെ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ഈ ​സ​മ​യം ട്രെ​യി​ൻ വ​രാ​തി​രു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ വ​ൻ​അ​പ​ക​ട​മൊ​ഴി​വാ​യി. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​റി​നും റെ​യി​ൽ​വെ ട്രാ​ക്കി​നും കേ​ടു​പ​റ്റി. എ​ക്സ്ക​വേ​റ്റ​റി​ന്റെ സ​ഹാ​യ​ത്തോ​ടെ റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ ​പൊ​ലീ​സ് കാ​ർ ട്രാ​ക്കി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പു​റ​ത്തെ​ടു​ത്തു. കാ​റു​ട​മ രാ​കേ​ഷി​നെ ബം​ഗാ​ർ​പേ​ട്ട് പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsDrunk And DriveAccident News
    News Summary - Drunk and drive accident
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X