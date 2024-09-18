Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Sep 2024 3:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Sep 2024 3:17 AM GMT

    മ​ദ്യ​പി​ച്ച് വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ക്ക​ൽ: ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്​​ത​ത്​ 870 കേ​സു​ക​ൾ

    മ​ദ്യ​പി​ച്ച് വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ക്ക​ൽ: ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്​​ത​ത്​ 870 കേ​സു​ക​ൾ
    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ ഒ​മ്പ​തി​നും 15നും ​ഇ​ട​ക്ക് ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ മ​ദ്യ​പി​ച്ച് വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ച്ച​തി​ന് 870 കേ​സു​ക​ൾ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്തു.

    മ​ദ്യ​പി​ച്ച് വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഓ​രോ ആ​ഴ്ച​യി​ലും പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ത്ത​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ആ​​ഗ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ തീ​രു​മാ​ന​മെ​ടു​ത്തി​രു​ന്നു. ആ​​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് 23നും 31​നു​മി​ട​ക്ക് 50 സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി 1707 പേ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മ​ദ്യ​പി​ച്ച് വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ച്ച​തി​ന് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തി​രു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:Drunk And DriveBengaluru traffic police
