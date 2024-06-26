Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightക​ട​ലി​ൽ കാ​ണാ​താ​യ ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Jun 2024 2:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Jun 2024 2:11 AM GMT

    ക​ട​ലി​ൽ കാ​ണാ​താ​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ക​ര​ക്ക​ടി​ഞ്ഞു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ക​ട​ലി​ൽ കാ​ണാ​താ​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ക​ര​ക്ക​ടി​ഞ്ഞു
    cancel

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കു​ന്താ​പു​രം ബീ​ജാ​ഡി ബീ​ച്ചി​ൽ കു​ളി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ തി​ര​മാ​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ അ​ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടു കാ​ണാ​താ​യ യു​വാ​വി​ന്റെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ആ​ഴ്ച​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം കാ​ർ​വാ​റി​ൽ ക​ര​ക്ക​ടി​ഞ്ഞു. തു​മ​കൂ​രു തി​പ്തു​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യും ഐ.​ടി.​ഐ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​യു​മാ​യ ടി.​ആ​ർ. യോ​ഗേ​ഷാ​ണ് (23) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച കു​ന്താ​പു​ര​ത്ത് ബ​ന്ധു​വി​ന്റെ വി​വാ​ഹ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ എ​ത്തി​യ യോ​ഗേ​ഷ് സു​ഹൃ​ത്ത് സ​ന്ദീ​പി​നൊ​പ്പം ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ഇ​റ​ങ്ങു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മു​ങ്ങി​ത്താ​ഴു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ സ​ന്ദീ​പി​നെ മ​ത്സ്യ​ത്തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Drowning deathKunthapuram Bijadi Beach
    News Summary - drowning death
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick