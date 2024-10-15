Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightതു​ണി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Oct 2024 3:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Oct 2024 3:15 AM GMT

    തു​ണി അ​ല​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ യു​വ​തി ക​നാ​ലി​ൽ മു​ങ്ങി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    dead body
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: തു​ണി അ​ല​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ യു​വ​തി ക​നാ​ലി​ൽ മു​ങ്ങി മ​രി​ച്ചു. റാ​യ്ച്ചൂ​ർ താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ ബി. ​യ​ദ്‌​ലാ​പു​ര ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ജെ. ​സു​ജാ​ത​യാ​ണ് (27) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഒ​പ്പ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന മ​ക​ൾ ശ്രാ​വ​ണി​യെ (10) കാ​ണാ​താ​യി. അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ യു​വ​തി​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. ശ്രാ​വ​ണി​യെ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​ൻ തി​ര​ച്ചി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഗ​ഭ​ദ്ര ഇ​ട​തു​ക​ര ക​നാ​ലി​ലാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. യ​രാ​ഗേ​ര പൊ​ലീ​സ് സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ലം സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsDrowned in Canal
    News Summary - drowned in canal
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick