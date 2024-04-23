Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 23 April 2024 3:33 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 April 2024 3:33 AM GMT

    കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ലെ ആ​റു​പേ​ർ കാ​ളി ന​ദി​യി​ൽ മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ അ​ക്വാ​ഡ​യി​ൽ ആ​റു​പേ​ർ കാ​ളി ന​ദി​യി​ൽ മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഹു​ബ്ബ​ള്ളി ഈ​ശ്വ​ര ന​ഗ​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വി​നോ​ദ​സ​ഞ്ചാ​ര​ത്തി​ന് എ​ത്തി​യ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ലെ ന​സീ​ർ അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് (40), രേ​ഷ ഉ​ന്നി​സ (38), ഇ​ഫ്റ അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് (15), ആ​ബി​ദ് അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് (12), അ​ൽ​ച്ചി​യ അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് (10), മോ​ഹി​ൻ അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് (ആ​റ്) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ദി​ക്ക​ര​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ എ​ട്ടം​ഗ കു​ടും​ബം കു​ളി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഇ​റ​ങ്ങി​യ​താ​ണെ​ന്ന് ദ​ണ്ഡേ​ലി പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ആ​റു​പേ​രു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൊ​ലീ​സും നീ​ന്ത​ൽ വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​രും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് പു​റ​ത്തെ​ടു​ത്തു.

