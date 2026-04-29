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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഡ്രൈവർ മുങ്ങിമരിച്ചു
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 29 April 2026 7:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 April 2026 7:49 AM IST

    ഡ്രൈവർ മുങ്ങിമരിച്ചു

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    ഡ്രൈവർ മുങ്ങിമരിച്ചു
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    മംഗളൂരു: ഹെർഗ ഗ്രാമത്തിലെ ഓട്ടോറിക്ഷ ഡ്രൈവർ നദിയിൽ നീന്തുന്നതിനിടെ മുങ്ങിമരിച്ചു. ഉഡുപ്പി താലൂക്കിലെ ഹെർഗ ഗ്രാമത്തിൽ താമസിക്കുന്ന സുജിത് കുമാറാണ് (42) മരിച്ചത്. മണിപ്പാൽ പൊലീസ് കേസ് രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്തു.

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    TAGS:driver diedmetro newsObituary
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