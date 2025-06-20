Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    date_range 20 Jun 2025 9:56 AM IST
    date_range 20 Jun 2025 9:56 AM IST

    അ​ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​മാ​യി ബ​സോ​ടി​ച്ച ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    അ​ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​മാ​യി ബ​സോ​ടി​ച്ച ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    ദേ​വ​രാ​ജ്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രു​ടേ​യും ജീ​വ​ൻ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ലാ​ക്കു​ന്ന ത​ര​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​മാ​യി വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ച്ച​തി​ന് ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ബ​സ് ഡ്രൈ​വ​റെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ശ്രീ​ദു​ർ​ഗാം​ബ ബ​സ് ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ ദേ​വ​രാ​ജാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​യ ഡ്രൈ​വി​ങ്ങി​ന്റെ വി​ഡി​യോ സ​മൂ​ഹ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വൈ​റ​ലാ​യ​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി. ര​ണ്ട് ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് മു​മ്പ് ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി​യി​ലേ​ക്കാ​ണ് അ​ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​മാ​യി ബ​സോ​ടി​ച്ച​ത്. പൊ​ലീ​സ്, ബ​സും പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:reckless drivingArrestBangalore News
    News Summary - Driver arrested for reckless driving
