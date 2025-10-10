Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Oct 2025 8:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Oct 2025 8:00 AM IST

    ഡി.​ആ​ർ.​ഡി.​ഒ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    ഡി.​ആ​ർ.​ഡി.​ഒ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഡി.​ആ​ർ.​ഡി.​ഒ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം 2025 സി.​വി. രാ​മ​ൻ ന​ഗ​റി​ലെ ഡി.​ആ​ർ.​ഡി.​ഒ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി ഹാ​ളി​ൽ.

    25ന് ​വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചു​മു​ത​ൽ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം, തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഓ​ണ​നി​ലാ​വ് ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി, 26ന് ​പൂ​ക്ക​ള മ​ത്സ​രം, ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ, വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ആ​റു മു​ത​ൽ ബേ​ക്ക​റി ജ​ങ്ഷ​ൻ ബാ​ൻ​ഡും മൃ​ദു​ല വാ​ര്യ​രും അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന സം​ഗീ​ത​നി​ശ എ​ന്നി​വ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    11ന് ​ബാ​ബു മെ​മ്മോ​റി​യ​ൽ വോ​ളി​ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റും 12ന് ​കാ​യി​ക​മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും ന​ട​ക്കും. ഫോ​ൺ: 8970850030.

    TAGS:drdoonam celebrationBengaluru
    X