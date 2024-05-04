Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഇ.​സി.​എ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 4 May 2024 4:22 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 May 2024 4:22 AM GMT

    ഇ.​സി.​എ നാ​ട​കാ​വ​ത​ര​ണം നാ​ളെ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    drama
    cancel

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഇ.​സി.​എ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​ല​യാ​ള നാ​ട​കം ‘നേ​ർ​വ​ഴി​ത്താ​ര​ക​ൾ’ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ഏ​ഴി​ന് ഇ.​സി.​എ ഇ​ന്ദി​രാ​ന​ഗ​ർ അ​ങ്ക​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റു​ന്നു. എ​ൽ​ദോ​സ് യോ​ഹ​ന്നാ​ൻ പെ​രു​മ്പാ​വൂ​രാ​ണ് ര​ച​ന​യും സം​വി​ധാ​ന​വും നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​ണ്. വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്: 9980090202.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:DramaBengaluru NewsECA
    News Summary - Drama by ECA
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X