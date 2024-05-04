Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 4 May 2024 4:22 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 4 May 2024 4:22 AM GMT
ഇ.സി.എ നാടകാവതരണം നാളെtext_fields
News Summary - Drama by ECA
ബംഗളൂരു: ഇ.സി.എ അംഗങ്ങൾ അവതരിപ്പിക്കുന്ന മലയാള നാടകം ‘നേർവഴിത്താരകൾ’ ഞായറാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് ഏഴിന് ഇ.സി.എ ഇന്ദിരാനഗർ അങ്കണത്തിൽ വെച്ച് അരങ്ങേറുന്നു. എൽദോസ് യോഹന്നാൻ പെരുമ്പാവൂരാണ് രചനയും സംവിധാനവും നിർവഹിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. പ്രവേശനം സൗജന്യമാണ്. വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: 9980090202.
