Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 14 Jun 2024 3:05 AM GMT
    date_range 14 Jun 2024 3:05 AM GMT

    ഡോ. ​തു​ഷാ​ർ കാ​ന്തി ബെ​ഹ്റ ഐ.​ഐ.​എ​ച്ച്.​ആ​ർ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ

    IIHR
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഹെ​സ​ർ​ഘ​ട്ട​യി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ട് ഓ​ഫ് ഹോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ റി​സ​ർ​ച്ച് സെ​ന്റ​ർ (ഐ.​ഐ.​എ​ച്ച്.​ആ​ർ) ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റാ​യി ഡോ. ​തു​ഷാ​ർ കാ​ന്തി​ബെ​ഹ്റ നി​യ​മി​ത​നാ​യി. ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​ഗ്രി​ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ റി​സ​ർ​ച്ച് ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വെ​ജി​റ്റ​ബ്ൾ സ​യ​ൻ​സി​ൽ പി.​എ​ച്ച്.​ഡി നേ​ടി​യ ഡോ. ​ബെ​ഹ്റ കാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ഗ​വേ​ഷ​ണ രം​ഗ​ത്ത് പ​ല ബ​ഹു​മ​തി​ക​ളും ക​ര​സ്ഥ​മാ​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsIIHR Director
