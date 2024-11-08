Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    8 Nov 2024
    ഡോ. ​ഷാ ഖു​സ്റോ ഹു​സൈ​നി നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    ഡോ. ​ഷാ ഖു​സ്റോ ഹു​സൈ​നി നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ല്യാ​ണ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ലെ സൂ​ഫി​വ​ര്യ​നും കെ.​ബി.​എ​ൻ സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല ചാ​ൻ​സ​ല​റു​മാ​യ ഡോ. ​സെ​യ്ദ് ഷാ ​കു​സ്റൊ ഹു​സൈ​നി (79) നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ഹ​സ്ര​ത്ത് ഖ്വാ​ജ ദ​ർ​ഗ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​ണ്. ആ​ത്മീ​യ-​ഭൗ​തി​ക സി​ല​ബ​സു​ക​ൾ കോ​ർ​ത്തി​ണ​ക്കി​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ രീ​തി കെ.​ബി.​എ​ൻ സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല​യി​ൽ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത് ഹു​സൈ​നി​യാ​ണ്. ഭാ​ര്യ​യും ര​ണ്ട് ആ​ൺ​മ​ക്ക​ളും മൂ​ന്ന് പെ​ൺ​മ​ക്ക​ളു​മു​ണ്ട്.

