Madhyamam
    9 May 2024 4:24 AM GMT
    9 May 2024 4:24 AM GMT

    ഡോ. ​പ​ൽ​ത്താ​ഡി രാ​മ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ ആ​ചാ​ർ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: തു​ളു സാ​ഹി​ത്യ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി മു​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റും നാ​ട​ൻ​ക​ല, പ​ഠ​ന ഗ​വേ​ഷ​ക​നു​മാ​യ ഡോ. ​പ​ൽ​ത്താ​ഡി രാ​മ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ ആ​ചാ​ർ (79) നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. സു​ള്ള്യ പെ​രു​വ​ജെ​യി​ൽ മ​ക​ളു​ടെ വീ​ട്ടി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു താ​മ​സം.

    ദേ​ഹാ​സ്വാ​സ്ഥ്യം അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് പു​ത്തൂ​ർ സി​റ്റി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ച ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഭാ​ര്യ: സു​മ ആ​ർ. ആ​ചാ​ർ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: പി.​ആ​ർ. ഹ​ർ​ഷ​വ​ർ​ധ​ൻ, പി.​ആ​ർ. കി​ര, പി.​ആ​ർ. സു​പ്രി​യ. മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ടി.​ജെ. സു​ധ, എം.​വി. കൃ​ഷ്ണ, എ​ച്ച്.​ആ​ർ. ജ​യ​പാ​ൽ.

    TAGS:Death NewsDr. Paltadi Ramakrishna Achar
    News Summary - Dr. Paltadi Ramakrishna Achar passed away
