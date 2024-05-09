Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 9 May 2024 4:24 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 9 May 2024 4:24 AM GMT
ഡോ. പൽത്താഡി രാമകൃഷ്ണ ആചാർ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Dr. Paltadi Ramakrishna Achar passed away
മംഗളൂരു: തുളു സാഹിത്യ അക്കാദമി മുൻ പ്രസിഡന്റും നാടൻകല, പഠന ഗവേഷകനുമായ ഡോ. പൽത്താഡി രാമകൃഷ്ണ ആചാർ (79) നിര്യാതനായി. സുള്ള്യ പെരുവജെയിൽ മകളുടെ വീട്ടിലായിരുന്നു താമസം.
ദേഹാസ്വാസ്ഥ്യം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ട് പുത്തൂർ സിറ്റി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ച ശേഷമാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഭാര്യ: സുമ ആർ. ആചാർ. മക്കൾ: പി.ആർ. ഹർഷവർധൻ, പി.ആർ. കിര, പി.ആർ. സുപ്രിയ. മരുമക്കൾ: ടി.ജെ. സുധ, എം.വി. കൃഷ്ണ, എച്ച്.ആർ. ജയപാൽ.
