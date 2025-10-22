Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 22 Oct 2025 9:19 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 Oct 2025 9:19 AM IST
ദസറ പുസ്തകമേളക്ക് മികച്ച പ്രതികരണം ലഭിച്ചെന്ന് ഡോ. മാനസtext_fields
News Summary - Dr. Manasa says Dussehra Book Fair received a great response
ബംഗളൂരു: ഈ വർഷത്തെ ദസറ പുസ്തകമേളക്ക് മികച്ച പ്രതികരണമെന്ന് കന്നട ബുക്ക് അതോറിറ്റി (കെ.ബി.എ) ചെയർമാൻ ഡോ. മാനസ പറഞ്ഞു.
സെപ്റ്റംബർ 22 മുതൽ ഒക്ടോബർ ഒന്നു വരെ സ്കൗട്ട്സ് ആന്ഡ് ഗൈഡ്സ് ഗ്രൗണ്ടിൽ 10 ദിവസമാണ് പുസ്തകമേള നടന്നത്. 94 സ്റ്റാളുകളിലായി 96,000 പുസ്തകങ്ങൾ വിറ്റഴിച്ചതായി കെ.ബി.എ. ചെയർമാൻ പറഞ്ഞു.
