Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 22 Oct 2025 9:19 AM IST
    ദ​സ​റ പു​സ്ത​ക​മേ​ള​ക്ക് മി​ക​ച്ച പ്ര​തി​ക​ര​ണം ലഭിച്ചെന്ന് ഡോ. ​മാ​ന​സ

    ദ​സ​റ പു​സ്ത​ക​മേ​ള​ക്ക് മി​ക​ച്ച പ്ര​തി​ക​ര​ണം ലഭിച്ചെന്ന് ഡോ. ​മാ​ന​സ
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ദ​സ​റ പു​സ്ത​ക​മേ​ള​ക്ക് മി​ക​ച്ച പ്ര​തി​ക​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ക​ന്ന​ട ബു​ക്ക് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (കെ.​ബി.​എ) ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ഡോ. ​മാ​ന​സ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 22 മു​ത​ൽ ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ ഒ​ന്നു വ​രെ സ്കൗ​ട്ട്സ് ആ​ന്‍ഡ് ഗൈ​ഡ്സ് ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ 10 ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ് പു​സ്ത​ക​മേ​ള ന​ട​ന്ന​ത്. 94 സ്റ്റാ​ളു​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി 96,000 പു​സ്ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​റ്റ​ഴി​ച്ച​താ​യി കെ.​ബി.​എ. ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

