Madhyamam
    20 Dec 2024 8:40 AM IST
    20 Dec 2024 8:40 AM IST

    ഡോ.​ കെ.​വി. നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ക്ക് സാ​ഹി​ത്യ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം

    ഡോ.​ കെ.​വി. നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ക്ക് സാ​ഹി​ത്യ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം
    ഡോ.​ കെ.​വി. നാ​രാ​യ​ണ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ന്ന​ട സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​കാ​ര​ൻ ഡോ.​കെ.​വി. നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ക്ക് കേ​ന്ദ്ര സാ​ഹി​ത്യ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം. നു​ടി​ഗ​ള അ​ലി​വു എ​ന്ന കൃ​തി​ക്കാ​ണ് പു​ര​സ്കാ​ര​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി വൃ​ത്ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. കൊ​ങ്കി​ണി ക​വി​യാ​യ മു​കേ​ഷ് ത​ളി​യു​ടെ പ്ര​ബ​ന്ധ സ​മാ​ഹാ​ര​മാ​യ ‘രം​ഗ്ത​രം​ഗി’​നും പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം ല​ഭി​ച്ചു. 2025 മാ​ർ​ച്ച് എ​ട്ടി​ന് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യും.

