Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    2 Sep 2024 3:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Sep 2024 3:29 AM GMT

    ഡോ. ​ഡി.​കെ. സു​നി​ൽ എ​ച്ച്.​എ.​എ​ൽ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ

    Dr. D.K Sunil
    ഡോ. ​ഡി.​കെ. സു​നി​ൽ 

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഹി​ന്ദു​സ്ഥാ​ൻ എ​യ​റോ​നോ​ട്ടി​ക്സ് ലി​മി​റ്റ​ഡി​ന്റെ (എ​ച്ച്.​എ.​എ​ൽ) ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് മാ​നേ​ജി​ങ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റാ​യി ഡോ. ​ഡി.​കെ. സു​നി​ലി​നെ നി​യ​മി​ച്ചു. സ്ഥാ​ന​മൊ​ഴി​യു​ന്ന സി.​ബി. അ​ന​ന്ത കൃ​ഷ്ണ​നി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് സു​നി​ൽ ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റു. 1987ൽ ​മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്റ് ട്രെ​യ്നി​യാ​യാ​ണ് ഡി.​കെ. സു​നി​ൽ എ​ച്ച്.​എ.​എ​ല്ലി​ൽ ചേ​രു​ന്ന​ത്.

