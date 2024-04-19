Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightസാ​ര​ക്കി പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 19 April 2024 4:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 April 2024 4:11 AM GMT

    സാ​ര​ക്കി പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളെ മൃ​ഗീ​യ​മാ​യി കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സാ​ര​ക്കി പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളെ മൃ​ഗീ​യ​മാ​യി കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ജെ.​പി ന​ഗ​റി​ന​ടു​ത്തു​ള്ള സാ​ര​ക്കി പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളെ ഒ​രു സം​ഘം മൂ​ർ​ച്ച​യേ​റി​യ ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ളു​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് വെ​ട്ടി​ക്കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക്കാ​ണ് ദാ​രു​ണ സം​ഭ​വം. ഗോ​ര​ക്കു​ണ്ഡ​പ​ള്ള്യ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സു​രേ​ഷും ശ​ക​മ്പാ​രി ന​ഗ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി അ​നു​ഷ​യു​മാ​ണ് കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. ജെ.​പി ന​ഗ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്ഥ​ലം സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ക്കു​ക​യും സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​മാ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Double murderMetro News
    News Summary - Double Murder
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X