Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    28 Oct 2025 10:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Oct 2025 10:50 AM IST

    ഡോം​ലൂ​ർ മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    ഡോം​ലൂ​ർ മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഡോം​ലൂ​ർ മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ദി​ര​ന​ഗ​ർ എ​ൻ.​ഡി.​കെ. ക​ല്യാ​ണ മ​ന്ദി​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ന​ട​ന്നു. ഡോം​ലൂ​ർ രാ​ജ്‌​കു​മാ​ർ പ്ര​തി​മ​യി​ൽ ഹാ​രാ​ർ​പ്പ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് തു​ട​ക്കം കു​റി​ച്ചു. അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ൻ നാ​യ​രും മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. എ​ന്‍.​എ. ഹാ​രി​സ് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ, വി​വി​ധ ക​ന്ന​ട സം​ഘ​ട​ന ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ, അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ, ഫ്യൂ​ഷ​ൻ മ്യൂ​സി​ക്, ഗാ​ന​മേ​ള, ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ എ​ന്നി​വ​യും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

