Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightദൊം​ലൂ​ർ മ​ല​യാ​ളി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 30 April 2025 9:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 April 2025 9:40 AM IST

    ദൊം​ലൂ​ർ മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ദൊം​ലൂ​ർ മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന്റെ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി യോ​ഗം ന​ട​ന്നു. പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ൻ എ​ൻ. നാ​യ​ർ (ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ), സു​രേ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ (പ്ര​സി.), എ​സ്. സു​മേ​ഷ് (സെ​ക്ര.), ദി​വ്യ മ​ധു, എ​സ്. ശ​ര​ത് (വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി.), ഗോ​പാ​ൽ കു​മാ​ർ (ട്ര​ഷ.), ദീ​പ്തി നാ​യ​ർ (ജോ​യ​ന്റ് സെ​ക്ര.), ഷൈ​നി സ​തീ​ഷ് (ജോ. ​ട്ര​ഷ.).

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bangalore News
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X