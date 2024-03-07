Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 7 March 2024 3:41 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 March 2024 3:41 AM GMT
ദൊംലൂർ അയ്യപ്പക്ഷേത്രം ശിവരാത്രി ആഘോഷംtext_fields
News Summary - Domlur Ayyappa Temple Sivarathri Celebration
ബംഗളൂരു: ദൊംലൂർ അയ്യപ്പക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽ മഹാ ശിവരാത്രിയോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച പ്രത്യേക ചടങ്ങുകൾ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കും. പുലർച്ച 5.30ന് മഹാഗണപതി ഹോമം, 7.30ന് രുദ്രാഭിഷേക രുദ്രപൂജ, മൃത്യുഞ്ജയ ഹോമം, മഹാമംഗളാരതി, വൈകീട്ട് വിശേഷാൽ ദീപാരാധന എന്നിവ നടക്കും. ഫോൺ: 9945243133.
