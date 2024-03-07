Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 7 March 2024 3:41 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 March 2024 3:41 AM GMT

    ദൊം​ലൂ​ർ അ​യ്യ​പ്പ​ക്ഷേ​ത്രം ശി​വ​രാ​ത്രി ആ​ഘോ​ഷം

    sivarathri
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദൊം​ലൂ​ർ അ​യ്യ​പ്പ​ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ഹാ ശി​വ​രാ​ത്രി​യോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ച​ട​ങ്ങു​ക​ൾ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച 5.30ന് ​മ​ഹാ​ഗ​ണ​പ​തി ഹോ​മം, 7.30ന് ​രു​ദ്രാ​ഭി​ഷേ​ക രു​ദ്ര​പൂ​ജ, മൃ​ത്യു​ഞ്ജ​യ ഹോ​മം, മ​ഹാ​മം​ഗ​ളാ​ര​തി, വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് വി​ശേ​ഷാ​ൽ ദീ​പാ​രാ​ധ​ന എ​ന്നി​വ ന​ട​ക്കും. ഫോ​ൺ: 9945243133.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:Bengaluru News
    News Summary - Domlur Ayyappa Temple Sivarathri Celebration
