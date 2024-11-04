Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Nov 2024 2:26 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Nov 2024 2:26 AM GMT

    ദീ​പാ​വ​ലി: പ​ട​ക്കം പൊ​ട്ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ 62 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    Firecracker bursting
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദീ​പാ​വ​ലി ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ട​ക്കം പൊ​ട്ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ് 62 പേ​ർ ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​ക​ളി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​തേ​ടി.

    ഇ​തി​ൽ 21 പേ​ർ ചാ​മ​രാ​ജ് പേ​ട്ടി​ലെ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ക​ണ്ണാ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യാ​യ മി​ന്റോ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​ണ്. നാ​രാ​യ​ണ നേ​ത്രാ​ല​യ, ഡോ. ​അ​ഗ​ർ​വാ​ൾ ക​ണ്ണാ​ശു​പ​ത്രി തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​ക​ളി​ലും നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ ചി​കി​ത്സ​തേ​ടി.

    TAGS:DiwaliFirecracker bursting
    News Summary - Diwali: 62 injured during firecracker
