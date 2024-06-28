Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 28 Jun 2024 2:09 AM GMT
    date_range 28 Jun 2024 2:09 AM GMT

    പ​ഠ​നോ​പ​ക​ര​ണ വി​ത​ര​ണം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സു​വ​ർ​ണ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം മാ​ഗ​ഡി റോ​ഡ് സോ​ണി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ൽ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​ഠ​നോ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു. ഭാ​ര​തി ന​ഗ​റി​ലെ ഗ​വ. സ്കൂ​ൾ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​ണ് പ​ഠ​നോ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി എ.​ആ​ർ. രാ​ജേ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. മെ​ൽ​ബി​ൻ മൈ​ക്കി​ൾ, ഡെ​ന്നീ​സ് വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് നി​ജാ​സ്, അ​ജി​മോ​ൻ, ജോ​നാ​സ്, സ​ജീ​വ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru News
