Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 25 July 2024 3:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 July 2024 3:31 AM GMT

    ലോ​റി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഭി​ന്ന​ശേ​ഷി സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ യാ​ത്രി​ക​ന് ദാ​രു​ണാ​ന്ത്യം

    Scooter accident,
    അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെട്ട സ്കൂട്ടർ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മാ​ണി-​മൈ​സൂ​രു ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത​യി​ൽ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ന​ടു​ത്ത മ​ഞ്ജ​ൽ​പ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ ഭി​ന്ന​ശേ​ഷി സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ ലോ​റി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് മ​രി​ച്ചു. മി​ട്ടൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ശി​വ​റാം നാ​യ്കാ​ണ് (50) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് വ​രി​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ലോ​റി ഇ​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പു​ത്തൂ​ർ ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Obit newsScooter- Lorry collision
    News Summary - Dissident scooter traveler dies after being hit by a lorry
