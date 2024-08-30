Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Aug 2024 3:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Aug 2024 3:48 AM GMT

    ക​യ​ർ​ഫെ​ഡി​ൽ വി​ല​ക്കി​ഴി​വ്

    ക​യ​ർ​ഫെ​ഡി​ൽ വി​ല​ക്കി​ഴി​വ്
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എ​ല്ലാ വ​ർ​ഷ​വും ഓ​ണ​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ബ​സ​വ​ന​ഗു​ഡി, ടാ​ഗോ​ർ സ​ർ​ക്ക്ളി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​മു​ള്ള ക​യ​ർ​ഫെ​ഡ് ഷോ​റൂ​മി​ലും ഓ​ണ​ക്കാ​ല വി​ല​യി​ള​വ്.

    ച​വി​ട്ടി​ക​ളും കി​ട​ക്ക​ക​ളും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ എ​ല്ലാ​വി​ധ ക​യ​ർ ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും 20 ശ​ത​മാ​നം മു​ത​ൽ 35 ശ​ത​മാ​നം വ​രെ വി​ല​ക്കു​റ​വി​ൽ ല​ഭി​ക്കും. വി​ല​ക്കി​ഴി​വ് സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 30 വ​രെ ല​ഭി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:DiscountCoirfedOnam 2024
