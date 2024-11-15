Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമെ​ട്രോ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Nov 2024 3:43 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Nov 2024 3:43 AM GMT

    മെ​ട്രോ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ ലോ​ക്ക​ർ സം​വി​ധാ​നം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മെ​ട്രോ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ ലോ​ക്ക​ർ സം​വി​ധാ​നം
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു മെ​ട്രോ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളി​ൽ ല​ഗേ​ജും മ​റ്റു സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​മാ​യി സൂ​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​ൻ സ്മാ​ർ​ട്ട് ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ ല​ഗേ​ജ് ലോ​ക്ക​ർ സം​വി​ധാ​നം ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ശ​രാ​ശ​രി വ​ലു​പ്പ​മു​ള്ള ലോ​ക്ക​റി​ൽ ആ​റു മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റി​ന് 70 രൂ​പ​യും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വ​ലു​പ്പ​മു​ള്ള ലോ​ക്ക​റി​ൽ 100 രൂ​പ​യു​മാ​ണ് ചാ​ർ​ജ് ഈ​ടാ​ക്കു​ക. മ​ജ​സ്റ്റി​ക് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ലും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്ത മ​റ്റ് ഏ​താ​നും സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളി​ലു​മാ​ണ് ലോ​ക്ക​ർ സം​വി​ധാ​നം ആ​ദ്യ​ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:luggageMetro Stationsdigital locker
    News Summary - Digital locker system in metro stations
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick