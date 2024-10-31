Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightജാ​ൽ​സൂ​രി​ൽ ഡീ​സ​ൽ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 2:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 2:38 AM GMT

    ജാ​ൽ​സൂ​രി​ൽ ഡീ​സ​ൽ ടാങ്ക​ർ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Diesel tanker
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ ടാ​ങ്ക​ർ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഡീ​സ​ൽ നി​റ​ച്ച് മ​ടി​ക്കേ​രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ടാ​ങ്ക​ർ ലോ​റി ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച മാ​ണി -മൈ​സൂ​രു ദേ​ശീ​യ പാ​ത​യി​ൽ ജാ​ൽ​സൂ​രി​ന​ടു​ത്ത് ബൈ​ത്ത​ടു​ക്ക വ​ള​വി​ൽ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു. ഡീ​സ​ൽ ന​ടു​റോ​ഡി​ൽ പ​ര​ന്നൊ​ഴു​കി​യ​ത് പ​രി​ഭ്രാ​ന്തി സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ചു.അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന​യു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ യൂ​നി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ എ​ത്തി ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ന​ട​ത്തി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Diesel tankerJalsur
    News Summary - Diesel tanker overturned in Jalsur
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick