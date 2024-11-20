Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 2:29 AM GMT
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 2:29 AM GMT

    മ​ദ്യ​ല​ഹ​രി​യി​ൽ പി​ടി​ച്ച പാ​മ്പി​ന്റെ ക​ടി​യേ​റ്റ് യു​വാ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    മ​ദ്യ​ല​ഹ​രി​യി​ൽ പി​ടി​ച്ച പാ​മ്പി​ന്റെ ക​ടി​യേ​റ്റ് യു​വാ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു
    സു​രേ​ഷ് നാ​യ്ക്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ദ്യ​ല​ഹ​രി​യി​ൽ പി​ടി​ച്ച പാ​മ്പി​ന്റെ ക​ടി​യേ​റ്റ് യു​വാ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. വി​ട​ള മ​മേ​ശ്വ​ര​യി​ലെ പെ​രു​വാ​യ് സു​രേ​ഷ് നാ​യ്കാ​ണ് (40) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​യ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ സ​ഹാ​യം തേ​ടി വി​ളി​ച്ച​ത് കേ​ട്ടാ​ണ് സു​രേ​ഷ് പാ​മ്പി​നെ പി​ടി​ച്ചു​മാ​റ്റി​യ​ത്. ക​ടി​ച്ച കാ​ര്യം മ​ദ്യ​ല​ഹ​രി​യി​ൽ ഗൗ​നി​ക്കാ​തി​രു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് മ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നി​ട​യാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newssnake bite death
