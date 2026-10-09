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    യുവാവ് ഷോക്കേറ്റ് മരിച്ചു

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    യുവാവ് ഷോക്കേറ്റ് മരിച്ചു
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    ന​സീ​ർ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ധ​ർ​മ​സ്ഥ​ല​യി​ൽ അ​ട​ക്ക പ​റി​ക്കു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ വൈ​ദ്യു​താ​ഘാ​ത​മേ​റ്റ് യു​വാ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. അ​ജി​കു​രി നി​വാ​സി വി. ​ന​സീ​റാ​ണ് (38) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. തോ​ട്ടി ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് അ​ട​ക്ക പ​റി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ അ​ബ​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​ൽ സ​മീ​പ​ത്തെ ഓ​വ​ർ​ഹെ​ഡ് വൈ​ദ്യു​തി ലൈ​നി​ൽ ത​ട്ടി​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഉ​ട​നെ പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലും വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കാ​യി മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്കും മാ​റ്റി​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും ജീ​വ​ൻ ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല. ധ​ർ​മ​സ്ഥ​ല പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്തു.

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