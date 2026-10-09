യുവാവ് ഷോക്കേറ്റ് മരിച്ചു

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exit_to_app
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യുവാവ് ഷോക്കേറ്റ് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Died of electric shock
മംഗളൂരു: ധർമസ്ഥലയിൽ അടക്ക പറിക്കുക്കുന്നതിനിടെ വൈദ്യുതാഘാതമേറ്റ് യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു. അജികുരി നിവാസി വി. നസീറാണ് (38) മരിച്ചത്. തോട്ടി ഉപയോഗിച്ച് അടക്ക പറിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ അബദ്ധത്തിൽ സമീപത്തെ ഓവർഹെഡ് വൈദ്യുതി ലൈനിൽ തട്ടിയാണ് അപകടം സംഭവിച്ചത്.
ഉടനെ പ്രാദേശിക ആശുപത്രിയിലും വിദഗ്ധ ചികിത്സക്കായി മംഗളൂരുവിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്കും മാറ്റിയെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. ധർമസ്ഥല പൊലീസ് കേസ് രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്തു.
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