ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ അപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു

Posted Ondate_range 11 Dec 2025 8:20 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 Dec 2025 8:20 AM IST
ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ അപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Died in an accident in Bengaluru
മംഗളൂരു: ബംഗളൂരു കുഡ്ലു ഗേറ്റിന് സമീപം ചൊവ്വാഴ്ചയുണ്ടായ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മംഗളൂരു ബണ്ട്വാളിലെ അജിലമൊഗരുവിന് സമീപം അല്ലിപ്പടെ മുഹമ്മദ് ഹാരിസ് (34) മരിച്ചതായി ബന്ധുക്കൾക്ക് വിവരം ലഭിച്ചു. ബംഗളൂരുവിലെ സ്വകാര്യ എ.സി കമ്പനിയിൽ മെക്കാനിക്കാണ്.
ആറ് മാസം മുമ്പാണ് വിവാഹിതനായത്. ഹാരിസ് സഹപ്രവർത്തകനോടൊപ്പം ജോലിസ്ഥലത്തേക്ക് ബൈക്കിൽ പോകുമ്പോൾ ചരക്ക് വാഹനം പിന്നിൽനിന്ന് ഇടിച്ചാണ് അപകടം. ഒഡിഷ സ്വദേശിയായ സഹപ്രവർത്തകനെ ഗുരുതര പരിക്കുകളോടെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.
