    date_range 11 Dec 2025 8:20 AM IST
    date_range 11 Dec 2025 8:20 AM IST

    ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ അപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു

    ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ അപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു
    ഹാ​രി​സ്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു കു​ഡ്‌​ലു ഗേ​റ്റി​ന് സ​മീ​പം ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ബ​ണ്ട്വാ​ളി​ലെ അ​ജി​ല​മൊ​ഗ​രു​വി​ന് സ​മീ​പം അ​ല്ലി​പ്പ​ടെ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഹാ​രി​സ് (34) മരിച്ചതായി ബ​ന്ധു​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് വി​വ​രം ല​ഭി​ച്ചു. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ എ.​സി ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ മെ​ക്കാ​നി​ക്കാ​ണ്.

    ആ​റ് മാ​സം മു​മ്പാ​ണ് വി​വാ​ഹി​ത​നാ​യ​ത്. ഹാ​രി​സ് സ​ഹ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നോ​ടൊ​പ്പം ജോ​ലി​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽ പോ​കു​മ്പോ​ൾ ച​ര​ക്ക് വാ​ഹ​നം പി​ന്നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഇ​ടി​ച്ചാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട​ം. ഒ​ഡി​ഷ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ സ​ഹ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നെ ഗു​രു​ത​ര​ പ​രി​ക്ക​ുകളോടെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - Died in an accident in Bengaluru
