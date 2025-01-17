Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    17 Jan 2025 7:35 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jan 2025 7:35 AM IST

    ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ക​ളി​ക്കി​ടെ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ക​ളി​ക്കി​ടെ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു
    ഷ​ഹീം

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഫ​ൽ​നീ​റി​ൽ സു​ഹൃ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ക​ളി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ യു​വാ​വ് കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. അ​ത്താ​വ​റി ഐ​വ​റി ട​വ​റി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ഡൂ​റി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഷ​രീ​ഫി​ന്റെ മ​ക​ൻ ഷ​ഹീ​മാ​ണ് (20) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ​യു​ട​ൻ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsYouth death
    News Summary - Died after collapsing while playing badminton
