Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Aug 2024 2:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Aug 2024 2:12 AM GMT

    ധ്വ​നി വ​നി​താ​വേ​ദി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു

    bengaluru news
    രേ​ണു​ക വി​ജ​യ​നാ​ഥ് (പ്ര​സി.),സു​ജാ​ത സു​രേ​ഷ് (സെ​ക്ര.)

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ധ്വ​നി വ​നി​താ​വേ​ദി​യു​ടെ പു​തി​യ ഭ​ര​ണ​സ​മി​തി​യെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: രേ​ണു​ക വി​ജ​യ​നാ​ഥ് (പ്ര​സി.), സു​ഷ​മ രാ​വു​ണ്ണി (വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി.), സു​ജാ​ത സു​രേ​ഷ് (സെ​ക്ര.), രു​ഗ്മി​ണി കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ (ജോ. ​സെ​ക്ര.), സ​ബി​ത അ​ജി​ത് (ട്ര​ഷ.), ര​ശ്മി രാ​ജ് (ജോ. ​ട്ര​ഷ.).

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsDhwani Vanitavedhi
    News Summary - Dhwani Vanitavedhi
