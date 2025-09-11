Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    date_range 11 Sept 2025 7:58 AM IST
    date_range 11 Sept 2025 7:58 AM IST

    ധ​ർ​മ​സ്ഥ​ല: ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്യ​ൽ തു​ട​രു​ന്നു

    dharmasthala murder
    ധർമ്മസ്ഥല കൊലപാതക കേസിലെ പരാതിക്കാരൻ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ധ​ർ​മ​സ്ഥ​ല കേ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ സം​ഘം (എ​സ്‌.​ഐ.​ടി) ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്യ​ലു​ക​ൾ തു​ട​രു​ന്നു. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച ഗി​രീ​ഷ് മ​ട്ട​ന്ന​വ​ർ, ജ​യ​ന്ത് ടി, ​യൂ​ട്യൂ​ബ​ർ അ​ഭി​ഷേ​ക്, മ​നാ​ഫ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ രാ​വി​ലെ 11 മ​ണി​ക്ക് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​നാ​യി ബെ​ൽ​ത്ത​ങ്ങാ​ടി എ​സ്‌.​ഐ.​ടി ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​യി. അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ അ​വ​രു​ടെ മൊ​ഴി​ക​ൾ രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക​യും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ശേ​ഖ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ഒ​രാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​യി അ​ഭി​ഷേ​കും ജ​യ​ന്തും ഇ​ട​വേ​ള​ക​ളി​ല്ലാ​തെ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ സെ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

    Girl in a jacket

    police questioningSpecial Investigation TeamGovernment of KarnatakaDharmasthala
    News Summary - Dharmasthala: The questioning continues
