Madhyamam
    Metro
    2 Jun 2024 2:44 AM GMT
    2 Jun 2024 2:44 AM GMT

    ഭക്തജനങ്ങൾ നടപ്പാതകളിൽ ഉറങ്ങി; ക്ഷേത്രം അധികൃതർക്ക് നോട്ടീസ്

    Temple authorities,
    ക്ഷേത്ര പരിസരത്ത് ഫുട്പാത്തിൽ ഉറങ്ങുന്ന ഭക്തജനങ്ങൾ

    ബംഗളൂരു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ൽ ഏ​റ്റ​വും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വ​രു​മാ​ന​മു​ള്ള ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ കു​ക്കെ സു​ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ണ്യ ക്ഷേ​ത്രം അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ​ക്ക് പു​ത്തൂ​ർ അ​സി.​ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ ജു​ബി​ൻ മോ​ഹ​പ​ത്ര നോ​ട്ടീ​സ് അ​യ​ച്ചു. ഭ​ക്ത​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഫു​ട്പാ​ത്തി​ൽ കി​ട​ന്നു​റ​ങ്ങേ​ണ്ടി​വ​രു​ന്ന സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യം സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​ര​ണം തേ​ടി​യാ​ണി​ത്. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് ഏ​റ്റ​വും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വ​രു​മാ​ന​മു​ള്ള കു​ക്കെ ക്ഷേ​ത്രം ഭ​ക്ത​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് മ​തി​യാ​യ വി​ശ്ര​മ സൗ​ക​ര്യം ഒ​രു​ക്കാ​ത്ത​തി​തി​ന്റെ വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​ര​ണം തേ​ടി.

    News Summary - Devotees slept on the pavements; Notice to temple authorities
