Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Feb 2024 3:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Feb 2024 3:38 AM GMT

    ദേ​വ​ഗൗ​ഡ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി വി​ട്ടു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മു​ൻ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും ജെ.​ഡി.​എ​സ് ദേ​ശീ​യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റു​മാ​യ എ​ച്ച്.​ഡി. ദേ​വ​ഗൗ​ഡ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം അ​ഞ്ചു​മ​ണി​യോ​ടെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി വി​ട്ടു. മൂ​ന്നു​ദി​വ​സ​മാ​യി അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു മ​ണി​പ്പാ​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പൂ​ർ​ണ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​വാ​നാ​ണെ​ന്ന് കാ​ർ​ഡി​യോ​ള​ജി വി​ഭാ​ഗം ത​ല​വ​ൻ ഡോ. ​സ​ത്യ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ മൈ​സൂ​രു അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:hospitalDev Gowda
    News Summary - Dev Gowda Left the hospital
