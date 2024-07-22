Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഡെ​ങ്കി​പ്പ​നി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 22 July 2024 3:32 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 July 2024 3:32 AM GMT

    ഡെ​ങ്കി​പ്പ​നി ബാ​ധി​ച്ച് മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Dengue fever,
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കു​ശാ​ൽ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ൽ ഡെ​ങ്കി​പ്പ​നി ബാ​ധി​ച്ച് ഒ​രു മ​ര​ണം കൂ​ടി. ഹാ​സ​നി​ൽ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​യാ​യ ഹൊ​ളെ​ന​ര​സി​പു​ർ ഗോ​ഹ​ള്ളി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കു​ശാ​ലാ​ണ് (22) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഹാ​സ​ൻ ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ട് ഓ​ഫ് മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സ​യ​ൻ​സ​സി​ൽ (ഹിം​സ്) അ​വ​സാ​ന വ​ർ​ഷ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ക​ടു​ത്ത പ​നി​യെ​തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ് കു​ശാ​ലി​നെ ഹാ​സ​നി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്. കു​ശാ​ലി​ന്റെ മാ​താ​പി​താ​ക്ക​ളും ഡെ​ങ്കി​പ്പ​നി ബാ​ധി​ത​രാ​യി ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​ണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Medical studentDengue fever
    News Summary - Dengue fever The medical student died
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick