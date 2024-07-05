Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഡെ​ങ്കി​പ്പ​നി:...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 5 July 2024 3:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 July 2024 3:21 AM GMT

    ഡെ​ങ്കി​പ്പ​നി: ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് ഓ​ഫി​സ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    dengue fever
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് ഡെ​ങ്കി കേ​സു​ക​ൾ വ​ർ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ മൈ​സൂ​രു ഹു​ൻ​സൂ​രി​ൽ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ വ​കു​പ്പ് ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നും പ​നി ബാ​ധി​ത​നാ​യി മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    മൈ​സൂ​രു ഗു​രു​പു​ര പ്രാ​ഥ​മി​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ലെ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് ഓ​ഫി​സ​ർ നാ​ഗേ​ന്ദ്ര​യാ​ണ് (28) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഡെ​ങ്കി​പ്പ​നി ബാ​ധി​ച്ച​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് മൈ​സൂ​രു​വി​ലെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ന​ഴ്സാ​യ ജ്യോ​തി​യു​മാ​യി എ​ട്ടു​മാ​സം മു​മ്പാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ന​ഞ്ച​ൻ​ഗു​ഡ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ നാ​ഗേ​ന്ദ്ര​യു​ടെ വി​വാ​ഹം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsDeath NewsDengue Fever
    News Summary - Dengue fever-Health officer died
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick