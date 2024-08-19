Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Aug 2024 3:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Aug 2024 3:14 AM GMT

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ഡെ​ങ്കി കേ​സു​ക​ൾ 10,000 ക​ട​ന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    dengue fever
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഡെ​ങ്കി​പ്പ​നി ബാ​ധി​ത​രു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണം 10,000 ക​ട​ന്നു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ജ​നു​വ​രി മു​ത​ലു​ള്ള ക​ണ​ക്കാ​ണി​ത്. മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് 15 വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള ക​ണ​ക്കു പ്ര​കാ​രം, ഈ ​മാ​സം ബി.​ബി.​എം.​പി പ​രി​ധി​യി​ൽ 73 പേ​ർ ഡെ​ങ്കി ബാ​ധി​ത​രാ​യി ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Dengue cases
    News Summary - Dengue cases in Bangalore 10,000 crossed
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick