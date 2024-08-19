Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 19 Aug 2024 3:14 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 19 Aug 2024 3:14 AM GMT
ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ ഡെങ്കി കേസുകൾ 10,000 കടന്നുtext_fields
News Summary - Dengue cases in Bangalore 10,000 crossed
ബംഗളൂരു: ബംഗളൂരു നഗരത്തിൽ ഡെങ്കിപ്പനി ബാധിതരുടെ എണ്ണം 10,000 കടന്നു. കഴിഞ്ഞ ജനുവരി മുതലുള്ള കണക്കാണിത്. മൂന്നുപേർ മരണപ്പെട്ടു. ആഗസ്റ്റ് 15 വരെയുള്ള കണക്കു പ്രകാരം, ഈ മാസം ബി.ബി.എം.പി പരിധിയിൽ 73 പേർ ഡെങ്കി ബാധിതരായി ചികിത്സയിൽ കഴിയുകയാണ്.
