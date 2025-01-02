Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 2 Jan 2025 7:43 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 Jan 2025 7:43 AM IST
സ്കൂട്ടറിൽ ലോറിയിടിച്ച് ഡെലിവറി ജീവനക്കാരന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യംtext_fields
News Summary - Delivery worker died after hit by lorry on scooter
മംഗളൂരു: ദേശീയ പാത 66-ൽ ഉള്ളാൾ സങ്കോലിഗെക്ക് സമീപം ലോറിയിടിച്ച് സ്കൂട്ടർ യാത്രക്കാരനായ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു.സ്വിഗ്ഗി ഡെലിവറി ബോയ് ദേർളക്കട്ട പനീർ സ്വദേശി അസ്ഹർ എന്ന ഉമർ ഫാറൂഖാണ് (31) മരിച്ചത്. അവിവാഹിതനാണ്. തലപ്പാടിയിൽ ഡെലിവറി കഴിഞ്ഞ് തൊക്കോട്ടേക്ക് മടങ്ങുമ്പോഴാണ് സംഭവം. ഇതേ ദിശയിൽ വന്ന ലോറി ഇടിച്ച സ്കൂട്ടറിൽനിന്ന് റോഡിലേക്ക് തെറിച്ചു വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. ലോറിയുടെ പിൻ ചക്രങ്ങൾ ദേഹത്ത് കയറിയിറങ്ങി യുവാവിന്റെ ദാരുണാന്ത്യം സംഭവിച്ചു. മംഗളൂരു സൗത്ത് ട്രാഫിക് പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്തു.
