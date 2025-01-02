Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    2 Jan 2025 7:43 AM IST
    2 Jan 2025 7:43 AM IST

    സ്കൂ​ട്ട​റി​ൽ ലോ​റി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഡെ​ലി​വ​റി ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​ന് ദാ​രു​ണാ​ന്ത്യം

    സ്കൂ​ട്ട​റി​ൽ ലോ​റി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഡെ​ലി​വ​റി ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​ന് ദാ​രു​ണാ​ന്ത്യം
    ഉ​മ​ർ ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദേ​ശീ​യ പാ​ത 66-ൽ ​ഉ​ള്ളാ​ൾ സ​ങ്കോ​ലി​ഗെ​ക്ക് സ​മീ​പം ലോ​റി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യ യു​വാ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു.​സ്വി​ഗ്ഗി ഡെ​ലി​വ​റി ബോ​യ് ദേ​ർ​ള​ക്ക​ട്ട പ​നീ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​സ്ഹ​ർ എ​ന്ന ഉ​മ​ർ ഫാ​റൂ​ഖാ​ണ് (31) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​വി​വാ​ഹി​ത​നാ​ണ്. ത​ല​പ്പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ഡെ​ലി​വ​റി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് തൊ​ക്കോ​ട്ടേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങു​മ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ഇ​തേ ദി​ശ​യി​ൽ വ​ന്ന ലോ​റി ഇ​ടി​ച്ച സ്കൂ​ട്ട​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് റോ​ഡി​ലേ​ക്ക് തെ​റി​ച്ചു വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ലോ​റി​യു​ടെ പി​ൻ ച​ക്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ദേ​ഹ​ത്ത് ക​യ​റി​യി​റ​ങ്ങി യു​വാ​വി​ന്റെ ദാ​രു​ണാ​ന്ത്യം സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു. മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സൗ​ത്ത് ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

