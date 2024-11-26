Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    നി​ഖി​ലി​ന്റെ പ​രാ​ജ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​നം​നൊ​ന്ത് ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ​ക്ക് ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച് ആ​രാ​ധ​ക​ൻ

    നി​ഖി​ലി​ന്റെ പ​രാ​ജ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​നം​നൊ​ന്ത് ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ​ക്ക് ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച് ആ​രാ​ധ​ക​ൻ
    നി​ഖി​ൽ കു​മാ​ര സ്വാ​മി മ​ഞ്ചു​നാ​ഥി​ന​രി​കെ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ച​ന്ന​പ​ട്ട​ണ നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ എ​ൻ.​ഡി.​എ സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി നി​ഖി​ൽ കു​മാ​ര സ്വാ​മി​യു​ടെ പ​രാ​ജ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​നം​നൊ​ന്ത് ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ​ക്ക് ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച ആ​രാ​ധ​ക​ൻ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ. എം.​മ​ഞ്ചു​നാ​ഥാ​ണ് (38) വി​ഷം ക​ഴി​ച്ച് മ​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഇ​യാ​ളെ നി​ഖി​ൽ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചു. മ​ഞ്ചു​നാ​ഥി​ന് മെ​ച്ച​പ്പെ​ട്ട ജോ​ലി​യും വാ​ഗ്ദാ​നം ചെ​യ്തു. പ്ര​യാ​സ​പ്പെ​ടു​മ്പോ​ൾ സ​ഹാ​യി​ക്കാ​റു​ള്ള നി​ഖി​ലി​ന്റെ പ​രാ​ജ​യം ത​നി​ക്ക് സ​ഹി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് മ​ഞ്ചു​നാ​ഥ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:nda candidate
    News Summary - Defeat of NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy
