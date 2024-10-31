Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 2:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 2:27 AM GMT

    അപകീർത്തി പരാമർശം; മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിക്കെതിരെ ടി.ജെ. അബ്രഹാം പരാതി നൽകി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ത​നി​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ​യു​ടെ പ​രാ​മ​ർ​ശം അ​പ​കീ​ർ​ത്തി​ക​ര​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി മ​ല​യാ​ളി​യും അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​നു​മാ​യ ടി.​ജെ. അ​ബ്ര​ഹാം ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ പ​രാ​തി ന​ൽ​കി.

    ടി.​ജെ. അ​ബ്ര​ഹാ​മി​നെ ‘ബ്ലാ​ക്ക്മെ​യി​ല​ർ’ എ​ന്ന് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി വി​ശേ​ഷി​പ്പി​ച്ച​താ​ണ് പ​രാ​തി​ക്കാ​ധാ​രം. മൈ​സൂ​രു ന​ഗ​ര വി​ക​സ​ന അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (മു​ഡ) ഭൂ​മി ഇ​ട​പാ​ടു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ന​ട​പ​ടി ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​ർ താ​വ​ർ​ച​ന്ദ് ഗ​ഹ്ലോ​ട്ടി​ന് പ​രാ​തി ന​ൽ​കി​യ മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​രി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ളാ​ണ് ടി.​ജെ. അ​ബ്ര​ഹാം.

    TAGS:SiddaramaiahComplaintDefamatory remarksT.J. Abraham
    News Summary - Defamatory remarks; T.J. Abraham complained against the Chief Minister
