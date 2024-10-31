അപകീർത്തി പരാമർശം; മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിക്കെതിരെ ടി.ജെ. അബ്രഹാം പരാതി നൽകി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 31 Oct 2024 2:27 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 31 Oct 2024 2:27 AM GMT
അപകീർത്തി പരാമർശം; മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിക്കെതിരെ ടി.ജെ. അബ്രഹാം പരാതി നൽകിtext_fields
News Summary - Defamatory remarks; T.J. Abraham complained against the Chief Minister
ബംഗളൂരു: തനിക്കെതിരായ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി സിദ്ധരാമയ്യയുടെ പരാമർശം അപകീർത്തികരമാണെന്ന് ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി മലയാളിയും അഭിഭാഷകനുമായ ടി.ജെ. അബ്രഹാം ബംഗളൂരുവിലെ പ്രത്യേക കോടതിയിൽ പരാതി നൽകി.
ടി.ജെ. അബ്രഹാമിനെ ‘ബ്ലാക്ക്മെയിലർ’ എന്ന് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി വിശേഷിപ്പിച്ചതാണ് പരാതിക്കാധാരം. മൈസൂരു നഗര വികസന അതോറിറ്റി (മുഡ) ഭൂമി ഇടപാടുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിക്കെതിരെ നടപടി ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് ഗവർണർ താവർചന്ദ് ഗഹ്ലോട്ടിന് പരാതി നൽകിയ മൂന്നുപേരിൽ ഒരാളാണ് ടി.ജെ. അബ്രഹാം.
