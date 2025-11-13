Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 Nov 2025 11:37 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 Nov 2025 11:37 AM IST
17 കിലോ മാനിറച്ചി പിടിച്ചെടുത്തുtext_fields
News Summary - Deer meat seized
ബംഗളൂരു: കർക്കലയിലെ തെള്ളൂർ ഗ്രാമത്തിൽനിന്ന് മാനിറച്ചി പിടികൂടി. അനധികൃത കശാപ്പുകാരെ കണ്ടെത്താൻ പൊലീസ് നടത്തിയ റെയ്ഡിലാണ് മാനിറച്ചി പിടികൂടിയത്.
സംഭവത്തിൽ സാദത്ത്, ഷറഫ്, ഷുക്കൂർ എന്നിവരെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ഇവർ മുമ്പും സമാന കേസിൽപെട്ടിരുന്നു. വൈൽഡ് ലൈഫ് പ്രൊട്ടക്ഷൻ ആക്ട് പ്രകാരം കേസെടുത്തു.
