Madhyamam
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Nov 2025 11:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Nov 2025 11:37 AM IST

    17 കി​ലോ മാ​നി​റ​ച്ചി പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു

    17 കി​ലോ മാ​നി​റ​ച്ചി പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു
    ബംഗളൂരു: കർക്കലയിലെ തെള്ളൂർ ഗ്രാമത്തിൽനിന്ന് മാനിറച്ചി പിടികൂടി. അനധികൃത കശാപ്പുകാരെ കണ്ടെത്താൻ പൊലീസ് നടത്തിയ റെയ്ഡിലാണ് മാനിറച്ചി പിടികൂടിയത്.

    സംഭവത്തിൽ സാദത്ത്, ഷറഫ്, ഷുക്കൂർ എന്നിവരെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ഇവർ മുമ്പും സമാന കേസിൽപെട്ടിരുന്നു. വൈൽഡ് ലൈഫ് പ്രൊട്ടക്ഷൻ ആക്ട് പ്രകാരം കേസെടുത്തു.

    TAGS:deer meatBanglore News
    News Summary - Deer meat seized
