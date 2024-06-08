Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രുവിൽ ര​ണ്ട്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Jun 2024 2:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Jun 2024 2:35 AM GMT

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രുവിൽ ര​ണ്ട് സ്കൈ​ വാ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ​ നി​ർ​മി​ക്കാ​ൻ തീ​രു​മാ​നം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രുവിൽ ര​ണ്ട് സ്കൈ​ വാ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ​ നി​ർ​മി​ക്കാ​ൻ തീ​രു​മാ​നം
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് ആ​കാ​ശ ന​ട​പ്പാ​ത​ക​ൾ കൂ​ടി നി​ർ​മി​ക്കാ​ൻ ബി.​ബി.​എം.​പി തീ​രു​മാ​നം. മൈ​സൂ​രു റോ​ഡി​ൽ ദീ​പാ​ഞ്ജ​ലി ന​ഗ​ർ ബ​സ് ഡി​പ്പോ​യെ​യും രം​ഗ​നാ​ഥ് കോ​ള​നി​യേ​യും ബ​ന്ധി​പ്പി​ച്ചാ​ണ് ഒ​രു സ്കൈ​വാ​ക്ക് നി​ർ​മി​ക്കു​ക. ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത്തേ​ത് സ​ർ​ജാ​പു​ർ റോ​ഡി​ലെ സെ​ന്റ് ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സി​സ് സ്കൂ​ളി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​വും നി​ർ​മി​ക്കും. ഇ​തി​നു​ള്ള ചെ​ല​വ് നി​ർ​മാ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ സ്കൈ​വാ​ക്കി​ൽ പ​ര​സ്യ​ബോ​ർ​ഡ് പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചാ​വും ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തു​ക.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:BangaloreSkywalks
    News Summary - Decision to build two Skywalks in Bangalore
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick